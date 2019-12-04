  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Annapolis man was arrested Tuesday night in the death of another Annapolis man.

Police said Patrick Tackney, 48. was leaving the driveway of a group of businesses at 1950 West Street around 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. It was then that the victim, 65-year-old Ernest Powell was also walking across the same driveway.

Tackney was driving a Chevrolet. Police said he struck Powell with his car and then turned into the parking lot of a business at 1952 West Street.

Powell sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities said witnesses prevented Tackney from leaving the scene of the accident.

He was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, driving while impaired and multiple additional related charges. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

