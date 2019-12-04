BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pope Francis can now add himself to the list of growing Baltimore Ravens fans.
Representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore are in Rome visiting with the Pope. As a part of their visit, Deacon Justin Gough of Lutherville gave Pope Francis a custom “Francis” Ravens jersey with Lamar Jackson’s number Tuesday morning.
The jersey was signed by quarterback Lamar Jackson and Coach John Harbaugh.
#Blessed. 🙏
@archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh! pic.twitter.com/sqgrDqursX
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019
“#Blessed. @archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh!” the Ravens tweeted early Wednesday.
Gough is a seminarian studying for the priesthood for the Archdiocese.
Hopefully, the Pope’s prayers will help the Ravens continue their winning streak!
