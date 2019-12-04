  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Archdiocese Of Baltimore, Baltimore News, coach John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Pope Francis, Ravens, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pope Francis can now add himself to the list of growing Baltimore Ravens fans.

Representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore are in Rome visiting with the Pope. As a part of their visit, Deacon Justin Gough of Lutherville gave Pope Francis a custom “Francis” Ravens jersey with Lamar Jackson’s number Tuesday morning.

The jersey was signed by quarterback Lamar Jackson and Coach John Harbaugh.

#Blessed. @archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh!” the Ravens tweeted early Wednesday.

Gough is a seminarian studying for the priesthood for the Archdiocese.

Hopefully, the Pope’s prayers will help the Ravens continue their winning streak!

Comments