



Pope Francis can now add himself to the list of growing Baltimore Ravens fans.

Representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore are in Rome visiting with the Pope. As a part of their visit, Deacon Justin Gough of Lutherville gave Pope Francis a custom “Francis” Ravens jersey with Lamar Jackson’s number Tuesday morning.

The jersey was signed by quarterback Lamar Jackson and Coach John Harbaugh.

#Blessed. 🙏 @archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh! pic.twitter.com/sqgrDqursX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019

Gough is a seminarian studying for the priesthood for the Archdiocese.

"Given the wonderful season our beloved Ravens are having, when I met the Holy Father, together with seminarians who are studying here in Rome, we presented him with a Ravens jersey, it was on the back of it it had emblazoned at the top of it Francis, it was number 8, it was signed by Lamar Jackson and

“I’m happy to say the Pope gave it the thumbs up,” Archbishop Lori said. “It doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to be rooting for us when we inevitably get to the Super Bowl, but it doesn’t hurt having the Pope have our jersey,”

Hopefully, the Pope’s prayers will help the Ravens continue their winning streak!