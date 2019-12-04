Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you want to see the Ravens in the playoffs, tickets will be on sale starting Thursday, Dec. 5.
According to the team, the tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster or by calling 410-261-RAVE.
But if you want to be the first to access the playoff tickets, you can purchase them now by buying 2020 season tickets.
The date and time of a potential Wild Card of Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will be announced at the end of the regular season.
Baltimore hasn’t clinched a spot just yet, but they are close.
The Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday and could clinch a spot if they win and Pittsburg loses or ties.
