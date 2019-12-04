



It may have seemed like it’s happened overnight, but the NFL- and America- is obsessed with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He’s taken over the hearts of many in the NFL, leading the Ravens to an eight-week winning streak that seems to have no end in sight.

But that’s not all- he also destroyed the sports fashion world this Cyber Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback outsold every other athlete in total merchandise on the Fanatics website.

On the biggest shopping day of the year, Cyber Monday, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson outsold every other athlete in total merchandise on @fanatics, per a company official. But the top-selling single item on Cyber Monday still was, after all these years, Tom Brady jerseys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2019

Tom Brady’s jersey did still keep the title for the top-selling item on the Fanatics website.

Jackson is currently the frontrunner for the NFL’s MVP, has been the AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times this season, and is leading one of the top teams to beat in the NFL right now.

Coach John Harbaugh was caught on the mic in an earlier game this season saying to him, “You know how many little kids in this country are gonna be wearing number 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?”

Forget the next 20 years, it’s already starting.