Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, NFL, Patrick Ricard, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard to a two-year contract extension.

The contract will keep Ricard in Baltimore through the 2021 season.

Ricard was in the final year of the three-year contract he signed as an undrafted rookie.

Ricard plays both fullback and defensive lineman for the Ravens.

Related Coverage: 

He’s caught eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown this season.

Ricard and the Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Comments