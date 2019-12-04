Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard to a two-year contract extension.
The contract will keep Ricard in Baltimore through the 2021 season.
Ricard was in the final year of the three-year contract he signed as an undrafted rookie.
Ricard plays both fullback and defensive lineman for the Ravens.
He’s caught eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown this season.
Ricard and the Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.
