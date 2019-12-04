Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed out of Baltimore this weekend, be aware of some lane closures on I-95 when you’re going through the tolls.
The southbound I-95 Express Toll lanes in Baltimore will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning, as part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s new electronic toll collection system where all hardware and software will be replaced at toll facilities.
Drivers will use adjacent mainline I-95 traffic lanes to get around.
