FREDERICK Md. (WJZ) — A military hero is celebrating his 100th birthday in a unique way this weekend.
Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee will fly again Friday and Saturday at Frederick Airport.
Tuskegee Airmen Colonel To Celebrate 100th Birthday With Flight At Frederick Municipal Airport
“Hope, health and everything holds up, so that I can do that one more time,” McGee told WJZ’s Denise Koch in November. “I have been given the opportunity for a wonderful life.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying more than 15,000 sorties during World War II.
It was a unit many felt shouldn’t exist, but became one of the Army’s best protecting U.S. Bombers.
“Down at Tuskegee Bolton Field, my first ride in a pt-17 open cockpit, I was hooked,” McGee said.
On his birthday last year, McGee did what he loves best and took the controls of an airplane. This year he’ll do it again at Frederick Airport.
McGee will fly Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9:30 a.m.
