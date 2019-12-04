ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Annapolis overnight.
Police responded to the 600 block of Skipjack Court early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting.
Dispatchers received a call around 1:47 a.m. of gunshots being heard in the same area. Officials said police arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg outside.
Contractor for the MD State Medical Examiner removing the body of the victim shot outside this home in the Oxford Landing neighborhood on the west side of #Annapolis. No word yet on ID’s or suspects. 1 other young man shot in leg recovering in nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/G85KiSt2bB
Another man who appeared to have been shot was found outside a residence in the same area. He was already dead when police arrived. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities have not yet said what the relationship was between the two men.
Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
