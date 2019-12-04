  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Annapolis Shooting, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore News, Crime, Double Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Annapolis overnight.

Police responded to the 600 block of Skipjack Court early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:47 a.m. of gunshots being heard in the same area. Officials said police arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg outside.

Another man who appeared to have been shot was found outside a residence in the same area. He was already dead when police arrived. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not yet said what the relationship was between the two men.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments