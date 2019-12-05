Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives are investigating this case. If anyone has information about this shooting, please call the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old was shot in Essex later Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said.
Police responded to the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Back River Neck Road for reports of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a victim laying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as Tyron Deandre Davis, 18, of Middle River. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in grave condition.
You must log in to post a comment.