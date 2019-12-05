  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The 120th Army-Navy game is just over a week away, and the Midshipmen have rolled out their game day threads.

To help the team prepare for game day, Under Armour and Navy joined forces to create a uniform that channels the greatness of Navy’s past legends.

The uniforms pay tribute to their Heisman Trophy legacy with a throwback inspired by the Roger Staubach and Joe Bellino era.

From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls.

Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that time with Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Staubach in 1963.

The uniforms they wore featured a traditional navy blue contrasted with brilliant gold accents.

The Army-Navy game is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Midshipmen enter the game ranked No. 23 in the country and are looking for their 10th win of the season and to return the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy back to Annapolis.

