WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer responding to a crash near Windsor Mill Thursday night was hit by another vehicle, police said.

The officer was on the scene of a crash in the westbound lane of the 8200 block of Liberty Road when he and a driver from the crash were hit by another vehicle.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

