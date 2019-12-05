BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the use of force in one arrest case after police officers were seen in a video using force on someone during an arrest on December 2.
The video went viral after it was socialized by a few Instagram accounts, including Baltimore mayoral candidate Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady, and Shaun King, an American writer and civil rights activist.
“My blood is boiling. This is the @baltimorepolicedepartment. They are literally choking the life out of this young brother,” King said in the Instagram post. “It’s not just against department policy, it’s illegal.”
The Baltimore Police Department responded Thursday saying they have been investigating the incident since it happened as they do with any cases that involve use of force circumstances such as this one.
“The video was brought to our attention today but we have been investigating since December 2nd when the incident occurred. In all cases like this, we investigate the circumstances that led to the arrest and evaluate whether the arrest itself and the use of force were in compliance with the Department’s policies and procedures.” BPD said in a statement.
Baltimore City’s Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced new policies covering officers’ use of force last week, the first regulations that meet the approval of the Department of Justice as part of Baltimore’s consent decree with the federal government.
The policies focus on de-escalation techniques and officers are required to go through training online and at least 16 hours of training in person.
