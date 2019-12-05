



A 2018 Federal Hill murder had its day in court Thursday, as prosecutors worked to bring justice to the family of a 25-year-old man shot dead in his own neighborhood.

Kiara Wesley, who said she was with De’Andre Sleet the night he was accused of murdering 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi, said she was driving him the night the murder happened. She is also serving time for murder. She and Sleet share a child together.

Moriconi was found shot in the head on September 27, 2018.

Wesley was arrested a few days after the shooting and has been behind bars ever since, recently pleading guilty to her involvement in the murder as part of a plea agreement.

She testified in court that they would go driving and sometimes he would ask her to stop. She said on several occasions he came back with other people’s property, but she said that night in September he ran back, jumped in the car and just told her to drive.

Days later Wesley said Sleet saw a picture of the victim and said to her, “That’s the guy I shot.”

Police have linked a gun found in Sleet’s possession to the bullet used to kill Moriconi.

Prosecutors are also trying to link him to three armed robberies that happened around the same time as the murder.

Even after her plea deal, Wesley faces 15 years behind bars for a murder charge. The trial continues on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The family of both the defendant and the victim were in the courtroom Thursday. The case is expected to wrap up on Monday.