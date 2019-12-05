  • WJZ 13On Air

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged the driver they say is responsible for the crash that killed a 15-year-old girl in Dundalk.

Jennifer Jean Jones, 30, of the 300 block of Chalet Drive has been charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

Jones is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, on denied bail status.

The 15-year-old who died has been identified as Trinity Lynn Brooks, who was on the sidewalk when Jones’ car crashed into a building in Dundalk on Tuesday.

This story is developing. 

