DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged the driver they say is responsible for the crash that killed a 15-year-old girl in Dundalk.
Jennifer Jean Jones, 30, of the 300 block of Chalet Drive has been charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.
Jones is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, on denied bail status.
The 15-year-old who died has been identified as Trinity Lynn Brooks, who was on the sidewalk when Jones’ car crashed into a building in Dundalk on Tuesday.
This story is developing.
