BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former teacher and business manager of Mergenthaler Vocational Techincal High School pleaded guilty Thursday to the theft of Baltimore City school funds.
Danean Cunningham admitted to stealing about $9,999.99 from Mergenthaler Vocational Techincal High School while employed as the school’s business manager by depositing monies made payable to the school into her personal bank account.
As Business Manager, Cunningham was responsible for the collection, recordation and deposit of all school monies.
Cunningham was sentenced to three years to the Department of Corrections, all of which was suspended in favor of three years of probation.
As a condition of probation, Cunningham has to pay restitution in the amount of $9,999.99 to the Baltimore City Public School System.
Cunningham is the fourth Baltimore City Public School System employee charged by the Office of the State Prosecutor since 2013.
