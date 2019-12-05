



When Howard County’s Board of Education decided on Nov. 21 to move more than 5,000 students to new schools next year, they also voted to exempt several student groups from the redistricting plan.

According to the county schools’ website, these students will be allowed to decide whether they’d like to attend the new school or remain in the current one for the 2020-21 school year.

The exemptions apply to the following groups of students:

Current 4th grade students

Current 7th grade students

Current 10th grade students

Current 11th grade students

30/60 credit JumpStart students

Students with an IEP, as of 11/21/2019

Students with a 504, as of 11/21/2019

Students with at least one custodial parent on active military duty

If these students choose to remain at their current school, they are still eligible for bus transportation, school officials said.

If your child qualifies for the exemption, you must go to HCPSS’s website to make your school selection by Dec. 13. Here’s how to make your selection.

Log in to HCPSS Connect

Select the Redistricting 2020 tab in the left menu

Select Redistricting 2020

If your child is eligible for an exemption, you will see the option to choose the school they will attend next school year and a transportation option if applicable. Remaining at their current school is optional, so it is important that you decide which school you would like your child to attend for the 2020-2021 school year.

Be sure to do this for each child as options may be different based on the exemption status.

Eligible students of parents/guardians who do not complete the exemption process will be moved to the redistricted school next year.

If you believe your child qualifies for an exemption and do not see that option in HCPSS Connect, please contact your child’s current school immediately.

