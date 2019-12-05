Comments
NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Baltimore man was arrested last week after police said he tried to flee after attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a Newark, Delaware, bank.
Police said Kevin Dougherty was using a driver’s license belonging to someone else to cash a check in that person’s name at the Fulton Bank at 281 East Main Street on November 27.
As police approached, Dougherty reportedly ran into a locked door and injured himself. He was arrested at the bank. While searching Dougherty, police also reportedly found heroin in his possession.
He’s charged with identity theft, attempted theft, second-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and possession of heroin.
