BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson added to his book of accolades Thursday, being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

In the month of November, Jackson threw for 882 yards, 14 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 136.8.

He also racked up 401 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

Jackson helped lead the Ravens to a perfect 4-0 month of November. The team defeated the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson and the Ravens are riding an eight-game winning streak after coming off a win against the San Fransisco 49ers.

They can extend that streak to nine with a win in Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday.

