UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Capitol Heights man was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life sentences plus 115 years in a quintuple shooting that led to four people dying in 2016.
Lawrence Rogers, Jr., was convicted in September of 17 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
He had also been charged with five counts of using a handgun in a crime of violence and illegal firearm possession.
Man Arrested In Connection With Triple Homicide in Forestville
Rogers shot five people at a home on Orleans Avenue in Forestville in June 2016. Three of the victims, Carlina Gray, 50, Jan Parks, 55 and Allen Rowlett, 60, died at the scene.
A fourth victim, Harold Williams, 65, died months later. The fifth victim was critically injured.
Officials said there was no indication Rogers knew any of the victims.
Four of Rogers’ life sentences are without the possibility of parole.
You must log in to post a comment.