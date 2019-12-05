Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that November 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $140,835,580, a $763,391 increase from November 2018.
Contributions to the State of Maryland from November 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,097,067, including $44,314,735 for the Education Trust Fund.
Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games.
Four of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their November 2018 gaming revenue totals.
