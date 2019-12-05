Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders were among the most generous givers in the county this year, according to a new study from WalletHub.
The financial site ranked Maryland the third-most charitable state in the U.S. based on its volunteerism and service in addition to charitable giving.
Minnesota came out on top, followed by Utah. Oregon and Ohio rounded out the top five.
The five least charitable states according to WalletHub were Nevada, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arizona.
