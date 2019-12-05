Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A former Maryland casino dealer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding casinos of more than $1 million in 2017.
Ming Zhang, 32, of Alexandria, Virginia, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to transport stolen funds.
Dealer Pleads Guilty To Helping Players Cheat Casino Out Of $1M
According to a plea agreement, Zhang worked as a dealer at a casino and would alert a co-conspirator when he was assigned to deal cards in a game of baccarat. Zhang showed the co-conspirator part of the deck prior to dealing the cards, allowing the co-conspirator and others to place large bets.
Zhang also admitted he was with several co-conspirators when they did the same scheme earlier that year at another casino, according to the plea agreement.
Zhang was also ordered to pay $1,046,560 in restitution.
