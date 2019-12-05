BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jim White announced Thursday he will resign from his position as Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore.
White announced his resignation effective December 31. He led operations at the Port of Baltimore for 18 years.
Under White, the Port of Baltimore led the nation in handling autos and light trucks, roll-on/off heavy machinery, as well as imported sugar and gypsum.
He also helped lead the Port of Baltimore to new records for cargo volumes and dollar value.
White joined the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration in 1993 as director of operations. From 1995 until his appointment as executive director in 1999, he also served as MDOT MPA deputy executive director.
The Port of Baltimore generates roughly 15,330 direct jobs and 139,180 jobs linked to overall activities. It also drives nearly $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenues and $395 million in state and local tax revenues.
