WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday the award of $1,564,898 for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Sea Grant Program through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Maryland Sea Grant funds scientific research related to the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland’s coastal resources with practical applications benefitting Maryland industries, economies and conservation groups.
This investment builds on the $1.24 million which the Senators announced in June.
Maryland Sea Grant awards grants and funding to support researchers in emerging areas of science.
Their recent research has helped develop new approaches in oyster aquaculture businesses and contribute to the increase of the Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab population.
Maryland Sea Grant is a University System of Maryland program administered by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.
