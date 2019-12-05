Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some morning clouds and a breeze gave way to a clear and chilly night with a much lighter wind.
For your Friday, more clouds and a slight chance of a shower later on and a milder high in the low 50’s is expected.
Colder but sunny skies will return on Saturday, to be followed by a milder Sunday and a very mild but wet start to next week!
Go Ravens in Buffalo where we expect cloudy to partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40’s.
Have a super weekend.
-Bob Turk
