BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may not be surprising, but Maryland’s favorite food to deliver is Old Bay fries!
GrubHub announced its Year in Food results which name the top food items in each state and trends around the country.
Cauliflower pizza was the top trending item to order around the country, followed by spicy brussel sprouts.
Baltimore’s own DiPasquale’s Italian Market was listed on the Best of Grubhub for its homemade meatballs.
“This restaurant has become known for its large meatball sub sandwich and is a favorite among locals and those who visit the city,” Grubhub stated.
