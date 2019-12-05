COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A former Miss Pakistan World was killed in a crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend.
Maryland State Police said Zanib Naveed, 32, of Pomona, New York, was heading east on the Inter-County Connector late Sunday night when she tried to take a turn onto Route 1, struck a curb and her vehicle overturned.
Naveed was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Naveed was named Miss Pakistan World in 2012 and went on to establish the Miss Pakistan U.S.A. pageant, according to the organization’s website.
She also competed in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant.
In a statement, Miss Pakistan World President Sonia Ahmed called Naveed’s death “upsetting”:
“As the President of Miss Pakistan World, we gave Naveed an amazing platform to represent Pakistan internationally in the Miss Earth pageant and hearing about her death is very upsetting to all of us. Being a beauty queen to a country like Pakistan where there have been no beauty pageants on the soil of Pakistan is a tough job! Naveed along with other winners of Miss Pakistan World till date had a huge responsibility of carrying the title of a Muslim Nation. This is the first time I’m facing news like this in my lifetime where I have to deal with the death of a winner of my competition. It is a very upsetting time and terrible news and we can all hope and pray that her family gets through this painful situation,” Ahmed said.
