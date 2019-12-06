



A mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 9-month-old baby boy are being held without bail.

Seventeen-year-old Alexus Taylor and her mother 43-year-old Laurie Taylor appeared in court Friday on charges related to baby Niyear’s death. Alexus is currently pregnant.

17-Year-Old Mom, Grandmother Charged In 9-Month-Old Boy’s Death From Heroin, Fentanyl

The two are accused of letting the infant ingest heroin. They allegedly made two trips to Baltimore City to get the drugs and the baby may have ingested one of the capsules during the trip. Prosecutors said the Laurie “deliberately chose not to seek medical treatment” for the baby even when she suspected he swallowed a capsule.

The investigation began on July 27 when Anne Arundel County police and fire departments responded to the 7900 block of Chesapeake Drive in Orchard Beach for a 9-month-old boy in medical distress.

The baby was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members told police the infant had been “wheezing” while breathing.

The mother and the grandmother, who were sleeping with the infant, found the baby unresponsive the next morning and called 911.

An autopsy found fentanyl and morphine in the infant’s blood, liver and stomach contents. Further testing confirmed he had also ingested heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutor Anastasia Prigge said she does not want Alexus to return home under any circumstances.

“There is no one suitable to supervise her. She may still be addicted to heroin. This may protect her unborn child,” the prosecutor said in court.

This story is developing.