Filed Under:Baltimore City FOP, Mike Mancuso, Pat Yoes, president donald trump, White House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The White House invited Baltimore National Fraternal Order of Police President, Pat Yoes, and several city FOP leaders, including Lodge No. 3 President Mike Mancuso, to attend a summit meeting with President Trump on Friday.

The topics included violent crime, inadequate sentencing, social activist prosecutors and more.

The FOP said that it is, “very proud to have been asked to participate in this important discussion.”

Comments