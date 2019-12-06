Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The White House invited Baltimore National Fraternal Order of Police President, Pat Yoes, and several city FOP leaders, including Lodge No. 3 President Mike Mancuso, to attend a summit meeting with President Trump on Friday.
The topics included violent crime, inadequate sentencing, social activist prosecutors and more.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 6, 2019
The FOP said that it is, “very proud to have been asked to participate in this important discussion.”
