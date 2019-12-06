



As world leaders gather at the United Nations’ annual climate conference, young people rallied to influence elected officials to take action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

For the second time since September, climate advocates took their cause to the streets of Baltimore, led primarily by young people.

The group rallied in support of a resolution calling for 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030.

Baltimore Students Hold Climate Strike At Inner Harbor, City Hall

“This is important to me personally because I think it’s the biggest challenge facing our generation,” rally organizer Trinity Eimer said. “I think it’s the biggest challenge facing the world in this moment.”

Around 700 people rallied Friday, a smaller crowd than was at September’s rally.

Though fewer in number, those who gathered were no less passionate.

“There were a lot of adults who told me not to come here today,” said Joshua Wilson, a sophomore at Baltimore City College. “They told me it would be too cold to come. It’s never too cold to exercise your rights.”

A number of students said climate change is an issue that has been ignored for too long, which is why they’re hoping their activism will bring about change.

“Regardless of your race, gender, socioeconomic status, this is an issue that affects all of us and all of us differently,” student Nadia Nazar said.

Elsewhere, thousands jammed streets in Washington, D.C. and New York City, chanting slogans and carrying signs demanding climate justice.