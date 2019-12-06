Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Crime, Local TV, Police Investigation, Reisterstown, Talkers

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Reisterstown Friday morning.

Police were called to a driveway in the 100 block of Hanover Pike Road around 9:10 a.m. Initially, they described the situation as being “suspicious circumstances.”

The man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office, police said.

As of Friday evening, police are unsure of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police investigating suspicious incident at 100 block of Hanover Pike in Reisterstown. (Credit: WJZ Chopper 13)

Two homes had been blocked off with police tape.

Comments