BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young Baltimore woman has received quite an honor.

Esquire Magazine named Chelsea Gregoire Beverage Director of the Year.

What is a beverage director, you may ask? A beverage director is in charge of all things liquid- wine, beer and cocktails.

There are 10 signature cocktails, an extensive wine list and local craft beers at Gregoire’s latest venture called True Chesapeake Oyster.

This is the seventh Baltimore restaurant where she’s worked to give guests a great beverage experience.

“It’s never about how complicated you can make the drink,” Gregoire said. “It’s more about what the guest wants and creating the experience that will make someone feel comfortable.”

Here’s the surprise- Gregorie has two degrees in theology from Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University.

She was headed to the pulpit, but a personal revelation caused her to change course.

“I was applying to a teaching job with Liberty when I came out,” Gregorie said. “Everything suddenly dried up which, you know. Makes a lot of sense.”

So Gregorie got a job at a bar and began reading and studying spirits. She found her calling and has won multiple awards.

“I wake up to an email two weeks ago that says, ‘Congratulations. You’re America’s Beverage Director of the Year,” Gregoire said. “I could not have imagined it in my wildest dreams. It’s a huge deal.”

Gregorie’s wife was with her in New York as she accepted the honor.

“I absolutely hope to still be doing this,” Gregorie said.