Filed Under:Accident, Local TV, Purple Line, Silver Spring, Talkers, worker injured

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A worker was injured on the Purple Line construction site Friday in Silver Spring.

A Montgomery County Fire spokesman tweeted the man was struck by a crane in 880 block of Apple Avenue off Second Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Pete Piringer tweeted.

The worker sustained traumatic injuries. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Another person nearby was also transported, but not for a physical injury.

 

Comments