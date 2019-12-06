SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A worker was injured on the Purple Line construction site Friday in Silver Spring.
A Montgomery County Fire spokesman tweeted the man was struck by a crane in 880 block of Apple Avenue off Second Avenue.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Pete Piringer tweeted.
Update – Apple Ave off Second Ave., R/O District Court, Silver Spring, pedestrian struck, struck by work/construction crane, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating 2 patients incl 1 with Pri2 traumatic NLT injury (Adult male injured on construction site on Apple Av), MOSH notified pic.twitter.com/BXlcfs4ma9
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 6, 2019
The worker sustained traumatic injuries. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Another person nearby was also transported, but not for a physical injury.
