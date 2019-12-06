HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Coakley’s Pub had a special visitor Wednesday when Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame stopped by the Harve de Grace eatery.
“Darius Rucker says “wings approved”! Some days are good, some days are bad, but today…I’ll take it. It’s a good day to have a good day!” Coakley posted on Facebook.
Owner Margie Coakley grabbed a picture with the country crooner after his lunch — where they said he generously left a 60% tip.
“We were busy & told none of the other tables,” Coakley posted. “I asked for pics when he was done eating & he was more than generous. 60% tip!”
According to the post, Rucker was passing through town while visiting family in Maryland and after attending a Rosa Parks memorial in DC Tuesday night.
Most recently, Rucker won a Grammy for his version of “Wagon Wheel.” Previously, he won two Grammys as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish for “Let Her Cry.”
