BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several models of DaVinci Bailey bassinets are being recalled after the Consumer Protection Safety Commission received reports of the support legs breaking creating a fall hazard.
The recalled bassinets were sold in four colors: gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” can be found on the white label of the mattress support board.
The bassinets were sold at Online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com. They were sold between Aug. 2018 and Sept. 2019 for about $110.
The CPSC received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries were reported.
Consumers who purchased the bassinets could contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs.
In the meantime, parents are urged to remove the support legs and use the bassinet in a safe space on the floor or finding alternate sleeping arrangements for the infant, the CPSC reports.
