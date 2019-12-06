Filed Under:Consumer Protection Safety Commission, DaVinci Bailey bassinets, Local TV, Recall, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several models of DaVinci Bailey bassinets are being recalled after the Consumer Protection Safety Commission received reports of the support legs breaking creating a fall hazard.

The recalled bassinets were sold in four colors: gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” can be found on the white label of the mattress support board.

Credit: CPSC

The bassinets were sold at Online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com. They were sold between Aug. 2018 and Sept. 2019 for about $110.

The CPSC received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries were reported.

Consumers who purchased the bassinets could contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs.

In the meantime, parents are urged to remove the support legs and use the bassinet in a safe space on the floor or finding alternate sleeping arrangements for the infant, the CPSC reports.

 

Comments