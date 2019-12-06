ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland governor and presidential candidate Martin O’ Malley poked fun at President Donald Trump Thursday on Twitter.
O’Malley, a Democrat, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and tweeted, “It’s ok, Justin. We laugh at him a lot too.”
It’s ok, Justin. We laugh at him a lot too. pic.twitter.com/AV8w1sTN4A
— Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) December 5, 2019
Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” on Wednesday after Trudeau appeared to most the president during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
The president was in London for NATO meetings. He canceled a press conference following the meetings and said he was would returning to Washington.
….When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019
According to CBS News, Trump had some tense interactions with other world leaders including Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trudeau and Macron appeared to make a joke about Trump during a reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday.
“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said to to the others, CBS reported, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”
Trump later called Trudeau “two-faced” and said the Canadian leader wasn’t happy he was called out by Trump for not meeting a 2% NATO commitment.
