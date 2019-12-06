BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo wants to add new names to its growing African penguin colony!
The Zoo has been hatching penguin chicks for more than 50 years, celebrating the arrival of Mille, chick number 1,000 in 2018, and naming the chicks each year with a new theme.
This year, the Penguin Coast care team has selected spices as the naming theme for chicks hatched during the 2019-2020 season.
Since the newest batch of chicks will add a bit of flavor to the colony of more than 90 endangered birds, the Zoo has partnered with Maryland-based McCormick & Company for the naming contest and name announcements.
The Zoo is now asking for the public’s help in selecting the first name for a female penguin hatched on Oct. 19. The flavorful name options are Rosemary, Sage, Sesame, and Tarragon.
Previous themes include literary characters, famous scientists, space, types of fish, and types of trees.
