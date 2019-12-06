Comments
STOCKHOLM (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins Medicine professor is in Sweden to accept the Nobel Prize he won in Physiology or Medicine.
Gregg Semenza, a professor of pediatrics, won the award for his discovery of hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1), which helps cells cope with low oxygen levels.
“I wasn’t able to really say anything because I was so shocked,” Semenza told WJZ in October, recalling the moment he got the phone call that told him he won.
The Nobel Lectures in Physiology or Medicine are scheduled to take place in Stockholm on Saturday, with the award ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.
Both events will be live-streamed on the Nobel Prize’s website.
