During the holidays, it’s normal to feel stressed out by the demands of shopping, parties and even family gatherings. Taking on too much responsibility or saying yes to too many things can cause stress.
To enjoy the activities you choose to partake in, take steps to stay healthy and rested:
- Only do the holiday activities that are most meaningful to you. Pass on those you feel obligated to do.
- Get enough sleep, about seven to nine hours per night.
- Try to eat right and exercise even when your schedule is busy.
- Don’t stay cooped up inside. Sunlight can relieve depressive symptoms associated with winter’s shorter days.
Every year is different. What can you do to make this one memorable?
- Make new holiday traditions with your family. Go sledding. Bake cookies together. Take a stroll around your neighborhood and admire the lights and decorations.
- Focus on the future. Avoid comparing this holiday season to happier ones in the past.
Consider Others
Sharing your time with someone else can make you feel better about yourself.
- Volunteer. It will remind you of your unique talents and the difference you can make in someone else’s life.
- Surround yourself with supportive and positive people. You may want to call or email someone you haven’t heard from in a while. Be open to opportunities where you could make new friends.
If none of these tips provides relief, speak with your doctor about other ways to reduce stress or depression.
