BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Friday Tamika Gauvin as the new Director for the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.
Gauvin will take office on December 17.
Gauvin holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Chicago and a master’s in City Planning, City Development and Design from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
She takes office after spending two years as Program Manager and Deputy Director of the Baltimore Innovation Team in the Mayor’s Office of Performance and Innovation.
