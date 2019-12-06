Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver in Glen Burnie Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the China Spring Carry-Out Restaurant in the unit block of Ordnance Road around 7 p.m. after one of their delivery drivers was robbed. The driver said he was making a delivery in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pointed a shotgun and demanded the food.
The driver was not injured in the incident.
Northern District Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
You must log in to post a comment.