GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver in Glen Burnie Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the China Spring Carry-Out Restaurant in the unit block of Ordnance Road around 7 p.m. after one of their delivery drivers was robbed. The driver said he was making a delivery in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pointed a shotgun and demanded the food.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Northern District Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

