Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating what they call “suspicious circumstances” in Reisterstown.
Police are in the 100 block of Hanover Pike. From Chopper 13, you can see police officers investigating at a home on the block.
Two homes have been blocked off with police tape.
Police did not release any more information at this time. Officials are hoping to release more information soon.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.