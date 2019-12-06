Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen man was arrested and charged for allegedly having child pornography in his possession.
Investigators in Harford County were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a search of 67-year-old Samuel Hyman’s home.
Hyman admitted to investigators he had child pornography and they recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from Hyman’s home.
Hyman was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was released on $15,000 bail and is awaiting his trial.
Anyone with information relating to Hyman or this investigation is encouraged to contact Master Trooper Adam LeCompte with the Maryland State Police – Bel Air assigned to the CAC at (410) 638-4975.
