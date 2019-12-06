Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is expected to announce her 2020 political plans next week, WJZ has learned.
Dixon, the city’s one-time mayor, resigned in January 2010 amid a scandal involving her misuse of gift cards intended for the needy.
Dixon also ran for mayor in 2016, narrowly losing in the primary to Catherine Pugh. Pugh ultimately became mayor and was herself forced to resign amid a scandal involving her self-published book series.
Pugh pleaded guilty last month to four federal charges in the “Healthy Holly” case.
