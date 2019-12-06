Comments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJZ) — United Natural Foods is selling 13 of its Shoppers grocery stores in Maryland and Virginia to three separate companies as it reduces its retail footprint, the company announced Friday.
In addition, four Shoppers stores, including two in Maryland, will close.
The company did not name the three entities that will purchase the 13 stores or list which stores will be purchased by which company, but did say it expects the transactions to close between mid-December and the end of February.
The four stores set to close by the end of January include:
- Quarterfield: 7858 Quarterfield Road, Severn
- Liberty Road: 8212 Liberty Road, Baltimore
- Potomac Yard: 3801 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA
- Bull Run: 10864 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, VA
The stores set to be sold include:
- Alameda: 5600 The Alameda, Baltimore
- Anchor Square: 6500 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
- Annapolis: 2371 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park: 5722 Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Park
- Colmar Manor: 3831 Bladensburg Road, Colmar Manor
- Coral Hills: 4801 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights
- King Shop: 7051 Martin Luther King Jr Highway, Landover
- Lexington Park: 22599 MacArthur Boulevard, California
- Oxon Hill: 6111 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill
- Rolling Valley: 9274 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke, VA
- Takoma Park: 6881 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park
- Waldorf, 1170 Smallwood Drive W, Waldorf
- Wheaton: 2201 Randolph Road, Wheaton
The company also closed 30 Shoppers pharmacies earlier this year.
