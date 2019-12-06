Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling four fires near each other in southwest Baltimore Friday evening.
The fires are in the 2400 block of Christian Street, the 500 block of South Bentalou Street, the 200 block of Furrow Street and the 300 block of Furrow Street.
The fires are not far from where 11 other fires broke out at vacant buildings earlier this week. Fire officials called that group of fires suspicious and said arson may be involved.
It’s unclear what caused any of Friday’s fires. All four remain under investigation.
Officials said it’s unknown if Friday’s fires are connected to those from earlier in the week.
