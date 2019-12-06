Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Special Kitty brand wet canned cat food products are being recalled due to “health concerns” about ingredients that may not meet the company’s quality standards.
The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns the brand, announced the recall Thursday.
The affected products were sold individually and as part of variety packs at stores nationwide and online, officials said.
Cats that eat the products could get sick or in extreme cases die. Pet parents whose cat(s) ate the food and then experienced nausea, excessive salivation, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty walking or seizures should contact a veterinarian immediately.
The products being recalled include:
- Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can
- UPC Code: 681131078962
- Lot Code: 9263803
- Best If Used By Date: 9/19/2021
- Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans
- UPC Code: 681131079235
- Lot Code: 9266803
- Best If Used By Date: 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021
- Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans
- UPC Code: 681131079235
- Lot Code: 9267803
- Best If Used By Date: 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021
- Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans
- UPC Code: 681131079235
- Lot Code: 9287803
- Best If Used By Date: 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021, 10/7/2021
