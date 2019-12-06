Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect wanted for first-degree arson.
According to the warrant, Roderick Jackson was in the 5300 block of Quincy Street in Hyattsville, Maryland when he allegedly set fire to a window air conditioner unit.
The victim reported seeing flames and smelled smoke coming from her air conditioner unit where Jackson was standing.
She contacted the fire department for emergency assistance after which Jackson fled the scene.
Police arrested Jackson without incident.
In addition to first-degree arson, Jackson is also charged with second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.
