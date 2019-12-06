Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 south near I-895.
The accident is just past exit 62 in Baltimore.
Chopper 13 was over the scene where you could see a Maersk tractor-trailer had crashed through a guard rail and into the nearby woods.
Crews are in the process of cleaning up the crash site. There was a fuel spill.
Crash cleanup operation in progress in Balt at SB I-895/I-95 split. T/T off-road crash with fuel spill. Access maintained to I-895 around the scene. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/JYpKyDhmq2
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 6, 2019
Traffic is slow in the area as drivers pass the scene of the crash.
No information yet on injuries.
