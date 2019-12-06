Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, I-95, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 south near I-895.

The accident is just past exit 62 in Baltimore.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where you could see a Maersk tractor-trailer had crashed through a guard rail and into the nearby woods.

A tractor-trailer went through the guardrail on I-95 south near I-895 on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Credit: WJZ Chopper 13)

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the crash site. There was a fuel spill.

Traffic is slow in the area as drivers pass the scene of the crash.

No information yet on injuries.

